Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are back to their Boston roots — and accents — in The Instigators trailer.

On Thursday, June 13, Apple TV+ released a first look at its upcoming heist movie starring Damon, 53, as Rory — a desperate father who teams up with Affleck’s Cobby, an ex-con, to rob the Boston mayor (Ron Perlman) during his election night party. (Don’t worry, Rob Gronkowski also makes a cameo.)

“It’s a little late for a career change, ain’t it? What are you 60?” Affleck, 48, quips to Damon’s character in the trailer. Set to premiere on Friday, August 9, the movie is set to feature some wicked Boston accents from Damon, Affleck and Michael Stuhlbarg, along with more of the Dunkin’ product placement showcased in the first look. It seems like the only thing missing is Boston Boy Ben Affleck himself.

One scene takes place in Fenway Park, where the Red Sox play, and features Jack Harlow in his second acting role since blowing up as a rapper. The musician holds his own against the veteran stars, even taking his own shots at Damon.

Related: Us’ Complete Guide to Summer’s Biggest Blockbuster Movies Jay Maidment/20th Century Studios/MARVEL ;Dan McFadden/CTMG, Inc ; Universal From action adventure to heartbreaking romance, there is a summer blockbuster for every type of cinephile this year, and Us Weekly has your complete guide to all of them. Potentially the most anticipated movie of the season, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, serves as the fifth […]

“Quick question, if I’m giving instructions and they’re not doing them…” Damon’s Rory asks before pulling out a paper and pen. Harlow responds, “Just say, ‘I have a gun.’ … What are you doing?”

When Damon mentions that he’s “taking notes,” Harlow hits back, saying, “Taking notes on a criminal conspiracy,” while looking wildly disappointed.

The movie seems to also have a side plot that involves the mental health of Damon’s character. That comes to a head when he and Casey take Rory’s therapist, played by Hong Chau, hostage “with [her] permission.” Naturally, she goes with them and is privy to a “high-speed car chase” that involves psychiatric advice for Damon as he attempts to evade the police.

Related: Musicians Who Became Actors Double threats! Musicians can top the charts and dominate their industry, but their artistry is taken to another level when they break into acting. For Jennifer Lopez, her music and acting career went hand in hand after she landed the title role in the 1997 biopic Selena. While she soon became known for her hit […]

“Think about the person you wanted to be,” Hong tells Damon. Casey, sitting in the back seat, wonders, “What kind of person do you want to be?”

What appears to be an action-packed film will also have some lighter moments. At one point, Casey has a child blow into a breathalyzer to get an all clear message before hopping on his motorcycle. There is also a moment when it’s acknowledged the therapist is “underpaid” as she joins Damon and Casey on the run, to which she replies, “No s–t.”

The Instigators is directed by Doug Liman and written by Casey and Chuck MacLean. Along with the aforementioned cast members, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Toby Jones are also set to appear.