Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are back to their Boston roots — and accents — in The Instigators trailer.
On Thursday, June 13, Apple TV+ released a first look at its upcoming heist movie starring Damon, 53, as Rory — a desperate father who teams up with Affleck’s Cobby, an ex-con, to rob the Boston mayor (Ron Perlman) during his election night party. (Don’t worry, Rob Gronkowski also makes a cameo.)
“It’s a little late for a career change, ain’t it? What are you 60?” Affleck, 48, quips to Damon’s character in the trailer. Set to premiere on Friday, August 9, the movie is set to feature some wicked Boston accents from Damon, Affleck and Michael Stuhlbarg, along with more of the Dunkin’ product placement showcased in the first look. It seems like the only thing missing is Boston Boy Ben Affleck himself.
One scene takes place in Fenway Park, where the Red Sox play, and features Jack Harlow in his second acting role since blowing up as a rapper. The musician holds his own against the veteran stars, even taking his own shots at Damon.
“Quick question, if I’m giving instructions and they’re not doing them…” Damon’s Rory asks before pulling out a paper and pen. Harlow responds, “Just say, ‘I have a gun.’ … What are you doing?”
When Damon mentions that he’s “taking notes,” Harlow hits back, saying, “Taking notes on a criminal conspiracy,” while looking wildly disappointed.
The movie seems to also have a side plot that involves the mental health of Damon’s character. That comes to a head when he and Casey take Rory’s therapist, played by Hong Chau, hostage “with [her] permission.” Naturally, she goes with them and is privy to a “high-speed car chase” that involves psychiatric advice for Damon as he attempts to evade the police.
“Think about the person you wanted to be,” Hong tells Damon. Casey, sitting in the back seat, wonders, “What kind of person do you want to be?”
What appears to be an action-packed film will also have some lighter moments. At one point, Casey has a child blow into a breathalyzer to get an all clear message before hopping on his motorcycle. There is also a moment when it’s acknowledged the therapist is “underpaid” as she joins Damon and Casey on the run, to which she replies, “No s–t.”
The Instigators is directed by Doug Liman and written by Casey and Chuck MacLean. Along with the aforementioned cast members, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Toby Jones are also set to appear.