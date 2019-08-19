



What really happened to Marilyn Monroe? Episode 1 of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast explores the pop culture icon’s relationships with some of the most powerful men in America before her untimely death.

Monroe, the 20th century’s definitive sex symbol, was found dead on August 4, 1962. She was 36 years old at the time. While the beauty icon’s cause of death was ruled a “probable suicide” by the coroner, many believe it was murder.

During episode 1 of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast, Us Weekly correspondent and host Jackie Miranne provides listeners with an overview of Monroe’s tragically short life, horrific death and lasting legacy.

Bombshell revelations explored during the premiere episode also include Monroe’s alleged affairs with multiple Kennedys, Rat Pack crooners and mob bosses.

“Marilyn Monroe, the most desired woman in the world, was being emotionally torn apart by her choice in lovers,” Miranne says.

Author Danforth Prince provides a look inside Monroe’s frame of mind before her passing, noting the star may have wanted “vengeance” against those who wronged her.

The episode ends with a roundup of the conspiracy theories concerning her possible murder, including some that suggest it was ultimately Monroe’s turbulent love life that lead to her unexpected death 57 years ago.

“Through on the ground, investigative reporting, brand new sources, and meticulous reviewing of evidence, we will reveal for the first time exactly what happened on the night of August 4, 1962,” Miranne explains. “And why her killer has never been brought to justice.”

“The Killing of Marilyn Monroe,” from the creators of “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie,” drops a new episode every Monday. Download and stream everywhere podcasts are available.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!