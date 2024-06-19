Matt Czuchry supported Remington Blaire Evans, who plays his daughter on The Resident, at her first dance recital.

“Matt Czuchry went to see Remi Evans (his daughter on #TheResident) at her first dance recital,” The Resident creator Amy Holden Jones shared via X on Wednesday, June 19, alongside a photo of the pair. “He’s that great.”

In the snap, Czuchry, 47, is all smiles while embracing Evans, who is dressed in a hot pink tutu with a sequin bodice, white tights and nude dance shoes. Her hair is done up in a sleek ballerina bun.

Czuchry and Evans’ reunion comes more than one year after the show ended. The actor starred in the Fox series for six seasons as Dr. Conrad Theodore Hawkins. Czuchry appeared in every episode of the series. Evans played his daughter, Gigi Hawkins, who was introduced in season 5.

Related: Costars Reunited Through the Years Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together

Fans of The Resident remember Conrad and Nicolette “Nic” Nevin (Emily VanCamp) tied the knot in season four and welcomed Gigi in the finale.

However, Nic was killed off in season 5 after VanCamp, 38, decided to exit the series because she wanted to focus on her family with husband Josh Bowman. (VanCamp was actually pregnant while filming her pregnancy storyline on The Resident.)

Matt Czuchry went to see Remi Evans (his daughter on #TheResident) at her first dance recital. He’s that great. pic.twitter.com/OBeqBCktAN — Amy Holden Jones (@aholdenj) June 19, 2024

“It was very interesting, mostly because I’m very private about my family life,” she recalled to Deadline in October 2021. “It allowed us to keep the pregnancy quiet and to have something that’s just ours for a little while. That was beautiful in and of itself—to finally have a little privacy. The timing wasn’t exactly the same, so I was wearing a [prosthetic] belly over my belly. You know, after all the Marvel stuff it was nice to not have to focus so much on all of those things.”

After VanCamp’s exit, the show jumped ahead three years to focus on Conrad being a single father to his then-toddler.

Related: TV Shows With Time Jumps: ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘Riverdale’ and More Let’s do the time warp again! TV shows allow fans to take a deep dive into characters’ lives for an extended period, but sometimes the medium requires a jump forward to keep the story line moving. The Resident, for example, dealt with a shocking exit in August 2021 when Emily VanCamp chose to leave the […]

The Resident wrapped up in 2023 but it has found a host of new fans now that the series is on Netflix. Earlier this year, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played AJ Austin, shared that the cast remains close.

“Matt was just here last night. We were just hanging out last night. And I just saw Bruce [Greenwood] a couple of weeks ago,” Warner, 53, told Decider in May. “We all really, really dig each other. So I think if we had the opportunity to work together again, we would be like, ‘Yeah, man!”

Warner added if The Resident was going to get a seventh season due to the series’ streaming resurgence he believes that the group would “jump at the opportunity to be able to work together again.”