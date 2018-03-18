After eight seasons on the air, there’s not a whole lot left that The Walking Dead could do for the first time — which is why it was noteworthy, earlier this year, when executive producer Greg Nicotero revealed that the show would finally feature its first fully-nude zombie.

The groundbreaking moment had been surrounded by mystery for months and had fans unsettled but intrigued by the question of just what a naked walker would look like. Would it be male? Female? Full-frontal? Full-bodied? (Does the very famous, very topless Bicycle Zombie from the show’s pilot not count as fully nude because she didn’t have a butt?)

Meanwhile, when the grand history of The Walking Dead is eventually written, First Fully-Nude Zombie will probably be forgotten in lieu of honoring more memorable folks like Well Zombie, Subaru Zombie, and Severed-Head Aquarium Zombies, Assorted.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

