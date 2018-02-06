‘This Is Us’ Boss: You Might See Jack Walk Kate Down the Aisle

Jack Pearson is gone, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be seen. Milo Ventimiglia, as well as the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, have confirmed that he’ll continue to appear in the show through flashbacks but he actually may also show up in a different way.

During season 1, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) hallucinated and saw Jack, and the two had a conversation, sharing a beautiful son and father moment together. There’s a chance that Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) may also get to share the screen with their dad, via a dream sequence.

“We play with a lot of things around time and memory and what could have been, so I think that’s definitely a possibility,” Fogelman said in an interview with Glamour magazine. “There’s a lot of emotions [about that idea] because if you’ve lost someone tragically, you dream about them a lot. There’s a lot of different ways that can happen.”

It’s easy to think of a big story line coming up that Jack would be a large part of if he were alive: Kate’s wedding.

“We have a lot of Kate and Toby wedding stuff building that is a big high point for the rest of our season. We have the bachelor party, bachelorette party, [the] wedding, so we have a lot of stuff like that headed our way,” Fogelman said about the rest of the season. So, does that mean she could possibly dream of her dad walking her down the aisle?

“Well, you might,” he began saying in the interview. However, he stopped himself before revealing too much. “You’re not exactly right, but you could actually be in a place where something like that could happen.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

