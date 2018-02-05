Warning: if you haven’t yet watched the Sunday, February 4, episode of This Is Us, spoilers ahead!

This Is Us didn’t waste any time. After the Super Bowl finished, the NBC drama dove right into the fire that fans assumed killed Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). After getting his kids and wife out of the burning house, Jack actually ran back inside to rescue Kate’s dog. He also somehow took the time to gather up some of the family’s most important belongings, like the tape of Kate singing and the moon necklace he bought Rebecca.

He survived the fire, but inhaled so much smoke and suffered from burns on his arms. He went to the hospital afterward, with Rebecca at his side. He was OK – making jokes, saying sweet nothings to his wife – the usual Jack. When Rebecca went to get a candy bar, he suffered from cardiac arrest, something no one saw coming.

The episode was heartbreaking, as viewers saw Rebecca in complete shock having to tell her kids. (Read Us Weekly‘s full recap here!) Fans were completely crushed, sharing some of their reactions on Twitter:

I was doing ok until Bec said she had to be strong while she ruined her children's lives #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/TpxrFSOLRl — Jercules ⭐️ (@RianLeigh007) February 5, 2018

I have NO MORE TEARS LEFT #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/2pLEEf1hku — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) February 5, 2018

I want every doctor that told Jack he would be ok FIRED #thisisus — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 5, 2018

Luckily, Ventimiglia reassured viewers after the episode. “Just so everyone knows it … #JackPearson lives in all of our hearts. He’s you. He’s me. He’s Us,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “Thank you all for supporting our show. We love you all 🙂 And this isn’t the end of Jack. Stay tuned.”

He also shared some tragic photos from shooting the house fire scenes. Brace yourselves:

Hope everyone is feelin ok. Was a tough night. But I was happy to be with these 3 (@Logan_Shroyer you were missed bud). #ThisIsUs. MV pic.twitter.com/H0jWtAAx5m — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 5, 2018

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

