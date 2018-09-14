Season 3 of This Is Us means a fresh start! Creator Dan Fogelman opened up to Us Weekly at the Hollywood premiere of his new film, Life Itself, revealing that the next season is quite the romantic one for the couple everyone loves, Jack and Rebecca. The season will take a deeper look at the pair’s love story and how it all began.

“We’re going into a different timeline a lot with them into their origin story in the past. It’s the most romantic thing ever,” Fogelman told Us on Thursday, September 13, about Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) story line. “Watching this couple, you know they wind up together. You know everything about what happens, but you’re watching different versions of themselves much younger come together, and it’s beautiful.”

Season 3 will also be a huge one for The Big Three, as both teenagers and adults.

“The end of the second season for our present day characters, it kind of resolved a lot of story lines for them. Not resolved, because you don’t resolve losing a father or what you want out of life. But they’re all embarking on these new chapters,” the writer said. “You’re watching Sterling K. Brown (Randall), and Chrissy Metz (Kate), and Justin Hartley (Kevin) go on these kind of new relationships and new chapters where it almost feels like you’re restarting them and relaunching them.”

Us Weekly recently caught up with Susan Kelechi Watson as well, who teased that Beth is also going through her own journey this season.

“Beth is going to be dealing with her own personal challenges and we’ll begin to see who she was and how Beth came to be,” Watson, 36, told Us. “We’re going to explore her background. I can’t say exactly how. But we’re gonna start to see what makes Beth Beth.

This Is Us premieres on NBC Tuesday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!