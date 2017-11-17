Currently, This is Us fans know that Jack Person’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death had something to do with a house fire, but there are still so many questions to be answered. Luckily, those answers should be coming sooner rather than later.

“We are half way through shooting this season and before it’s is done, people will definitely have a more complete picture and answers to that pressing question which is how ultimately Jack passed away,” Mandy Moore, who plays Jack’s wife Rebecca on the NBC drama, told Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s certainly gonna be heavy, but I’m excited to just continue watching this story unfold because clearly, an unbelievably traumatic event like that has consequences and ramifications for the rest of their lives, the lives of these characters and ultimately the choices that they make down the road, so I think that it’s important to answer those questions now.”

In a recent episode, viewers learned that Rebecca and Jack’s best friend, Miguel, didn’t actually get involved until 10 years after Jack’s passing. That means that Rebecca raised their three children for years, alone.

“Ultimately suffering such a monumental loss as this character does on this show, I definitely foresee exploring and reflecting on what it is like to be a single parent, how she finds her way through her grief,” Moore added. “There is a good chunk of time there to really delve in and explore who she was, the choices that she made, what type of mother she ultimately became to these kids and how that was a reflection too on the choices that they made going forward.”

As for Rebecca’s relationship with Miguel, Moore revealed that viewers probably won’t see much more of their story until season 3.

This is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

