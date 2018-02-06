The Tuesday, February 6, episode of This Is Us, titled “The Car,” took us inside the day of Jack’s funeral and showed us many of the milestones that occurred in the Pearson family car.

The Funeral

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) remained stoic the day of Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) funeral as she followed the urn containing his ashes from the cemetery to the reception. Randall and Kevin got into a fight because Kevin saw Randall wearing Jack’s watch. Kevin accused Randall of trying to be the man of the house in Jack’s absence.

Dr. K came to the reception, and when Rebecca worried aloud that she couldn’t go on without Jack, the doctor who delivered her children assured her that Jack had fears of his own. Jack had been visiting him over the years for advice, sharing his dears. Dr. K gave her a special dose of the wisdom he’d given Jack over the years, reminding her that she was as tough as they come.

After Rebecca recovered from her conversation with Dr. K, she and the Big Three went to Jack’s favorite tree to scatter his ashes. Jack had taken Rebecca there years before when she had a cancer scare. He told her it was his favorite tree, but it was really just the closest tree to the payphone they needed to use to get her (all-clear) MRI results. That same night, Jack asked Rebecca to not bury him in the ground when he died — to let him be outside.

Rebecca had a heart-to-heart with her children as they scattered Jack’s ashes. She urged Kate not to blame herself for Jack’s death and Kevin and Randall not to feel like they had to be the man of the house. She wanted her kids to still be kids, and she was determined to do whatever she had to do to make that happen.

On the Road Again

Much of the episode featured the Pearsons’ most prolific moments in their Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The car that carried them to Jack’s funeral was the same car they rode in to the kids’ first concert (Weird Al, oddly enough). Jack taught Randall to drive in the Wagoneer and lectured him and Kevin about brotherhood when their argument almost caused a wreck. (He also told them that his brother was his closest friend, and he had died in the war.) Jack also drove Kate in that car to see Alanis Morissette and encouraged her to pursue music.

The end of the episode flashed back to the day Jack bought the Wagoneer. The car was a bit outside his price range, so how did he convince the salesman to give him a deal? He told him that he wanted his family to be OK and he could see his family being OK in that car, a sentiment Rebecca echoed after she and the kids scattered Jack’s ashes.

This Is Us returns to NBC Tuesday, February 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

