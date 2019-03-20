Randall and Beth’s hectic schedules took a toll on their marriage during the Tuesday, March 19, episode of This Is Us, titled “Don’t Take My Sunshine Away.” Elsewhere in the episode, Kevin reconnected with a meaningful ex, and Kate and Toby struggled with their son’s condition.

Voicemail 101

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) began his work as a councilman while also managing schedules with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). Things almost came to a head when Randall was late for Beth’s recital, but he was supportive nonetheless and she seemed to let it slide.

Randall later begged Beth to come to a work dinner with him, and she agreed, but then she was invited to drinks with her coworkers to discuss the dance studio’s future. Randall told her how important his event was and asked her to skip hers.

Randall lashed out at Beth in an angry voicemail when he thought she stood him up. After insisting he never would have done such a thing to her, he told his wife, “I hope you’re off having fun talking about how to teach bored housewives how to twirl better. Grow the hell up.” Beth showed up at dinner eventually, explaining that she was stuck in traffic with a dead phone.

The two smiled and socialized, but Beth laid into Randall when they left, telling him to sleep at his office. Randall refused, instead heading home to hash things out.

A Familiar Confidant

Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd) attended couple’s counseling to deal with the fallout of his relapse. In one session, Kevin mentioned that he wanted to have kids with Zoe. Zoe later confronted Kevin about his comment and admitted that she never wanted children. Zoe gave Kevin an ultimatum of sorts to figure out whether he needed to have kids or to stay with her.

Kevin found himself outside Sophie’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) apartment after an AA meeting. The exes grabbed coffee as she told him about her engagement and advised him on his situation with Zoe. Sophie recalled that Kevin always got what he wanted, so he just needed to make a decision. Ultimately, Kevin told Zoe that he chose her so he could forego having kids.

The Pitfalls of Parenting

Toby (Chris Sullivan) broke down as baby Jack remained in the NICU. He met another dad, whose child was born with a whole in her heart, and realized the ailments other parents at the hospital were facing. Toby also determined that Kate (Chrissy Metz) was better at coping with their son’s issues and apologized for letting her down. Kate confessed that she felt like she was doing everything alone, but she assured Toby he was cut out for parenthood.

School Dance

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) chaperoned the Big Three’s first dance in flashbacks. Jack thanked his wife for making their children’s upbringing effortless, and the duo pondered what their kids’ happily ever afters would be.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!