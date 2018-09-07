NBC released the first footage of season 3 of This Is Us on Friday, September 7, giving fans a peak at what to expect. So, breaking it all down, here’s what viewers learned:

A Baby Struggle

Is this what leads Toby (Chris Sullivan) to depression? In the new footage, Kate (Chrissy Metz) tells Toby on their wedding night, “Tobe, let’s make a baby.” Metz reveals in an interview, “It’s not going to be as easy as they thought.” Kate even blows out a candle on her carrot birthday cake – not actually cake, but a row of carrots with a candle on top – and reveals to her friends that she wished for a baby. “It won’t come true,” she says. In the trailer, we see her taking multiple pregnancy tests.

Family Mingling

Then there’s Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd). Zoe is Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) cousin who met Kevin at Kate’s wedding, and from the preview, Beth is not thrilled about it. Fun fact: Liburd was upped to a series regular so it seems like Zoe is not going anywhere.

Jack and Rebecca’s First Meeting

We see Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) bonding over a drink after that first meeting at the bar. That led to them attending a carnival and him helping her get a piece of candy apple off her face – so romantic. “We also go back a little farther, with Jack, into his Vietnam area and understanding truly what happened there,” Ventimiglia says. Jack later tells Miguel (Jon Huertas), “I met the girl.”

The Her of It All

At the end of last season, a flash forward featured Randall (Sterling K. Brown) telling his adult daughter they needed to go see “her,” even though they didn’t necessarily want to. “At some point in time in the season, I can tell you that the ‘her’ that is addressed in the future will be illuminated,” Brown said.

Déjà Vu

Speaking of regular, Lyric Ross’ Deja will also be sticking around as the Pearsons figure out if they will go forward with adopting her. “This big giant thing happened to me and I didn’t have any say in it, and I don’t want that to be the case with you,” Randall tells her in the new video.

This Is Us returns to NBC Tuesday September 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

