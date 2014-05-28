There is a very good chance that your favorite actor is in This Is Where I Leave You. The first trailer for the upcoming film is here and it features a staggering bevy of famous faces.

An adaptation of Jonathan Tropper's 2009 novel by the same name, This Is Where I Leave You enlists an impressive lineup of stars that includes Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Adam Driver, Corey Stoll, Connie Britton, Rose Byrne, Jane Fonda, Kathryn Hahn, Timothy Olyphant, Abigail Spencer, Ben Schwartz, Dax Shepard, and Debra Monk.

Bateman, Fey, Driver, and Stoll play four siblings who reunite in their hometown with their mother (Fonda) following the death of their father. Bateman's character Judd has recently fallen on some hard times after his wife cheats on him with his boss. His family bands around him to try to help him get back on his feet.

The debut clip stages the family reunion, gives Fonda a set of comically fake breasts, and shows Fey punching Shepard with the help of her princess-cut diamond ring.

Directed by Shawn Levy (The Internship) and adapted for the big-screen by Tropper himself, This Is Where I Leave You is expected to hit theaters in September. Watch the trailer above.

