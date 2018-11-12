Tiffany Houghton is back. Two years after dropping “I’m Gonna Love You” and “Hello Sailor,” the singer released her brand-new single, “Pretty Pretty,” on Monday, November 12. Listen to the song on Spotify here.

“We live in a day and age where everything is filtered and picture perfect. ‘Pretty Pretty’ is a light-hearted song I wrote about the value of a girl who can not only carry a purse, but also a conversation,” Houghton, 24, said in a statement on Monday. “Another neat thing about this song, and the whole upcoming album, is that it was written and produced entirely by women. It’s a song dedicated to girls who don’t measure their value by Instagram likes, and to the boys who know how to spot them.”

The “High” singer also opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her new single, explaining that it was inspiring by relationships she sees every day.

“While living in Los Angeles, I watched relationships become more and more about fitting an aesthetic and less about real substance. ‘Pretty Pretty’ is a take on that,” she said. “‘Pretty Pretty’ is a shout out to my girls that are pursuing their dreams, going to school, developing their talents, and growing into their best selves. And it’s for the guys who recognize the value of those girls.”

Read the rest of our Q&A below:

Us Weekly: Why is now the right time to come back?

Tiffany Houghton: Two years ago, I had a ring on my finger, I had the no. 1 song on Radio Disney and I was living the dream. I designed a beautiful, custom wedding dress that was the one I had dreamed of since I was a child. And then everything fell apart. Everything came crashing down around me. My manager of six years and I parted ways, which felt like losing my best friend. My whole team dissolved around me, and I felt like I lost everything I had worked so hard and so long for. I had to leave L.A., and in the process, I learned I needed to call off my wedding. I watched as everyone walked out of my life with the press. I went home for the first time in six years and crawled into my childhood bed. I’ve spend the last year healing, realizing what I want in life, reading and finding who I am again by being with those who love me most. Music for me stopped being a career, and I fell in love with it again. It took time, but I healed. And as I healed, I wrote about it. This album is the product of that.

Us: What can we expect from the rest of the album?

TH: Two years ago, I thought I needed to change my name and rewrite my story. As my fans listen to this album, they will learn the story of my comeback and why I am now in a place to take back my name and share my music again.

Us: What makes this album different from your past music?

TH: I didn’t plan on anybody hearing this album, so I really opened up in a way I never have before. Honestly, some of the songs make me a little uncomfortable. It’s scary about being this vulnerable and to be honest, this morning I thought about deleting the whole thing. But I know I’m not the only person who’s been through this stuff, and I know I drew so much inspiration and hope from hearing other people’s stories. If my music can help even one person feel like they are not alone, it will have done its job.

