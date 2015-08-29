No eviction night needed! Tila Tequila was recently kicked off from Celebrity Big Brother, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the reality star had to pack her bags after producers found out about her admiration for Adolf Hitler. Back in 2013, Tequila sympathized with the Nazi and shared a photo of herself wearing a swastika armband and holding a gun via Facebook. (She also claimed that the late Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in November 2013, was murdered.)

PHOTOS: Celebs who got start on reality TV

“I never said I hated anyone, but just because I feel sympathy, compassion, and forgiveness for others such as Hitler means I am now a monster?” Tequila, 33, wrote at the time. “All for trying to open your eyes to the truth that Hitler was NOT as bad as he was painted out to be?”

PHOTOS: Stars who were fired

Upon learning of Tequila’s past, Celebrity Big Brother producers gave her the boot after just one day of filming. “When [it was] brought to our attention, she was called to the Diary Room for a discussion with producers and was subsequently removed from the house,” Channel 5 spokesman told U.K.’s The Independent.

A spokesman for the Board of Deputies of British Jews added: “She should never have got anywhere near a program on British television.”

PHOTOS: Reality curse

Tequila previously starred in the reality show A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila in 2007. She welcomed daughter Isabella last November.

Season 9 of Celebrity Big Brother also stars Teen Mom Farrah Abraham, Daniel Baldwin, and Jenna Jameson.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!