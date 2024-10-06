When an athlete signs a major contract to the tune of millions of dollars, one might expect them to have a lavish dwelling to match. But Houston Rockets center Steven Adams proves that some people don’t need to live luxuriously.

The New Zealander pro basketball player, 31, who recently signed a massive contract with the Rockets, posted a photo of his new bedroom to social media and captioned it “new beginnings” with a prayer hands emoji. Fans quickly noticed that the room was incredibly minimalist — with nothing on the walls, and almost no furniture. The room has what appears to be some small items on a windowsill, and a large bed with navy satin sheets and seemingly no frame.

Fans were left stunned, impressed by his distinctly un-luxurious living situation.

“This is how you keep the whole $12.6. Gotta be a dawg,” wrote one X user.

“Bro is saving….when he starts making moves, they will be huge,” wrote another.

However, many others confirmed that they would be comfortable in a similar bare-bones room.

“Steven Adams just like me fr,” posted one, on X.

“Just put a ps5 in there and ur good” commented another, on Instagram.

There was also questioning about the size of the bed and the room, and whether it would fit the athlete’s tall frame.

“This has to be a joke, there’s no way 6’11” steven adams is fitting on the bed” marveled one fan.

Adams himself seemed to be in on the joke as well. After the popular Instagram account @HouseofHighlights reposted his photo of the setup, he commented, “If you pull a woman under these conditions. You’re goated” along with a goat emoji.

Adams, who has 17 siblings, moved to the United States to play college basketball for the University of Pittsburgh. He then began his NBA career back in 2013, as a round one draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He later played on the Memphis Grizzlies, before then being traded to the Houston Rockets in February of 2024. His move involved a two-year, 25 million-dollar contract.

The Houston Rockets begin their preseason on Monday, October 7 with a game against the Utah Jazz. Their regular season begins on October 23 with a game against the Charlotte Hornets.