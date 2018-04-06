Break out the bikinis and the popcorn! Spring Break is upon us and for those that are not enjoying some fun in the sun, we’ve compiled the best vacation movies that will certainly get you in the rest and relaxation mood. Watch the video above and check out our list below!

The Hangover

This 2009 comedy became an instant classic. From missing teeth to tigers in the bathtubs to surprise babies, this movie made us want to be part of the wolf pack.

Call Me By Your Name

Nothing says vacation like a summer romance. The film follows 17-year-old Elio Perlman who falls head-over-heels for doctoral student Oliver while spending time in Northern Italy. Once it’s watched, you will never look at a peach the same way again.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Head to Hawaii with Jason Segal, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand and Kristen Bell. Not only is there singing and surfing, there’s also Segal in his birthday suit.

Little Miss Sunshine

A young Abigail Breslin shines as a young beauty pageant contestant who brings her dysfunctional family along for a road trip as she sets out to take the Little Miss Sunshine crown.

Crossroads

Britney Spears’ breakout role has her hitting the road with her two best friends, who just so happen to be Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning. There’s karoake, time capsules and so many experiences that had Spears realize that she’s not a girl, not yet a woman.

Road Trip

It’s raunchy, R-rated and definitely not safe for kids. However, if you are in need for a laugh, then look no further than Breckin Meyer, Sean Williams Scott and Tom Green’s 2000 flick Road Trip.

Weekend at Bernie’s

Surprisingly this flick was not the biggest comedy of 1989, but it has certainly passed the test of time. Two employees discover that their boss is dead, but don’t want to let it ruin their vacation, so they dress him up and bring him along for a wild ride.

Dirty Dancing

Nobody puts baby in a corner! Summer love was strong between Baby (Jennifer Grey) and Johnny (Patrick Swayze) in this 1987 dance classic. As soon as you finish this you will be saying to yourself “I’ve had the time of my life!”

National Lampoon’s Vacation

The Griswold family is at it again as they go cross-country to the Walley World theme park, but it’s what happens along the way that is the real adventure.

Jaws

This blockbuster 1975 flick will still make you afraid to even put your toe in the ocean.

