They danced like no one was watching! From Napoleon Dynamite to Romy and Michele, Us Weekly rounded up the 10 best movie dance scenes of all time.

Girls Trip, 2007

Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall star in this comedy that follows a group of friends to New Orleans for the Essence Music Festival.

Mean Girls, 2004

You can’t dance with Us! Lindsay Lohan saves the talent show with her choreographed dance to “Jingle Bell Rock” with her fellow “plastics” – Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

Napoleon Dynamite, 2004

Napoleon, played by Jon Heder, performs a solo routine to “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai, which, of course, wins the heart of his crush, Deb.

Pulp Fiction, 1994

John Travolta and Uma Thurman steal the show with their iconic dance scene to Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell.”

Magic Mike, 2012

Did you know there are 19 minutes total of just men strip-dancing during this dramedy? If that’s not enough of a reason to make our top 10 list, then just check out Channing Tatum’s abs in this dance scene.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, 1997

They may not have invented post-it notes but Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvina did know how to tear up the dance floor when “Time After Time” comes on at their high school reunion.

She’s All That, 1999

Imagine being at prom with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Usher? When Usher, who played the DJ at their senior prom, puts on Fatboy Slim’s “Funk Soul Brother,” the entire senior class breaks out into a choreographed dance routine.

Save the Last Dance, 2001

Between her epic table dance scene in 10 Things I Hate About You, and duet with fellow actor Sean Patrick Thomas in the club during this movie, Julia Stiles proves that not only can she act, but she can definitely dance, too!

Dirty Dancing, 1987

We all had the time of our lives when we watched this iconic dance scene. Just don’t try the air lift at home!

Step Up, 2006

Their romance may have fizzled out in real life, but Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s dance duet will always have a piece of our hearts.

