It’s kickoff time! This week, Top Chef contestants head to Sports Authority Field at Mile High where the Broncos play to tackle their next challenge — cooking for NFL players and fans — in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

Fresh off Restaurant Wars, the remaining chefs are asked to elevate typical pre-game munchies while hosting a tailgate party in the parking lot. And while some contestants are excited about the challenge, others don’t consider themselves big football fans.

“I’m not ashamed to say I don’t like sports at all,” L.A.-based chef Joe Sasto III says.

New Yorker Fatima Ali admits, “I’ve never been to a football stadium. Sorry, correction, I saw a Taylor Swift concert at a football stadium once.”

Not only will they cook for judges Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi and Graham Elliot this week, but they will also be joined by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and BBQ Pitmaster Adam Perry Lang.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the episode, the chefs are put under major pressure while creating dishes based on edible flowers in a Sudden Death Quickfire for Michelin-starred chef David Kinch.

Top Chef airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT (a new time this week!).