Safe word! WWE Diva Nattie (aka Natalya) hires a dominatrix to teach her some moves she can use in the ring in the Season 4 premiere of E!'s reality series Total Divas. There's one catch — her husband, fellow WWE star TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd), isn't too pleased.

PHOTOS: Reality TV breakout stars

In Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, hearing-impaired dominatrix Adina arrives at the professional wrestler couple's home to help Nattie embrace her inner authoritarian, using TJ as her subject. The problem? He's not pleased with the arrangement, not even after they settle on "cat" as a safe word.

"Let's use him as an example," Adina tells Nattie, and instructs TJ to act like a cat. Things take a turn, however, as the mistress brusquely tells him to "Get on your f—ing knees!"

PHOTOS: Love on set

Needless to say, TJ doesn't take the instruction well and storms out of the house.

PHOTOS: Biggest sports scandals

Watch the confrontation above. Total Divas premieres Tuesday, July 7, at 9 p.m. ET on E!. Elsewhere in the season premiere, the Bella Twins face the consequences of quitting the WWE and news of Eva's new role causes chaos in the Divas division.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!