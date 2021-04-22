TV’s Funniest Moments of the Week: ‘Chad,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More

LOL! The third episode of TBS’ Chad included many hilarious moments, namely Chad (Nasim Pedrad) showing up at his mother’s boyfriend’s house as he attempts to become part of his much-older friend group.

Meanwhile, on The Challenge: All Stars, Mark Long wore a crown to a cast party following his daily challenge win. He then sat down with every single woman in the game and promised each one they were safe. (Spoiler alert: They weren’t.)

Although this week’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was filled with emotion, it was pretty hysterical to watch Skylar Astin‘s Max worry endlessly about keeping it “casual” for his new girlfriend — and gifts her with a keychain.

For more funny moments on TV, catch Chad on TBS every Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.