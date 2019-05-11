From Karen Scott to Meredith Grey: TV’s Most Badass Moms

Not sure what to do this year on Mother’s Day? Not to worry. Us Weekly has compiled a bit of information on some of the most badass moms on TV. Whether you’re a Cosby Show fan or a Big Little Lies binge watcher, there’s a little something for every kind of TV fan.

In the video above, we highlight many faves – including Younger’s Liza Miller (Sutton Foster). The entire series is based on the premise that after a divorce, Liza wanted to get her life back and live out her dream. In order to do so, she had to lie about her age; in turn, she landed a job that changed her entire life, all while financially supporting a college-age daughter.

Another mother worth highlighting is Friday Night Light’s Tami Taylor (Connie Britton). Not only was she an all-around good mother to her family, she also wasn’t afraid to tell her husband how she felt, stand up for herself and even put herself first every now and then. It was rare, but it was important.

For more badass moms, watch Us Weekly’s video above!

