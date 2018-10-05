That wasn’t quite the answer Pat Sajak was looking for. Wheel of Fortune contestant Melanie Sinany was excited to solve the puzzle during the Thursday, October 4, episode of the game show, but one little letter turned her answer into a NSFW phrase.

During a round of “same name,” the Glendale, California, woman proudly announced her guess for what was supposed to be “bridal & cold shower” mistaking the “C” for a “G.”

“Bridal and gold shower,” Sinany quipped as the audience seemingly responded with a load of gasps. Sajak, however, played it cool, giving her a simple “sorry” while Vanna White stood at the board looking stunned. (A golden shower is when, ahem, sexual partners urinate on each other.)

Though Sinany missed out on the money, viewers at home took to Twitter to share the hilarity, causing her blunder to go viral.

“A woman on Wheel of Fortune just guessed ‘GOLD’ for the part of the phrase ‘COLD SHOWER’ and I’ve never regretted failing to capture something on my phone more,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added, “Idk how many times I hit rewind bc I was laughing soo hard and the camera was shaking,” along with the hashtags, “#goldshower #WheelOfFortune.”

One commenter chimed in: “#goldshower And just like that, Awkward Moment on @wheeloffortune and YouTube fame for Melanie after guessing Gold Shower. I wonder if Pat will say anything about it at the end of the game. Poker faces from Pat and Vanna were priceless.”

Scroll down to see Twitter’s hilarious reactions to the game show flub.

THIS GIRL FOR REAL JUST SAID GOLD SHOWER INSTEAD OF COLD SHOWER ON WHEEL OF FORTUNE LAKSKAKSKSKSKAKS — touchdown band girl (@Sizzzarah) October 4, 2018

