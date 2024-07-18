Olympic diver Tyler Downs has his sights set on gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics — but he’s leaving the door open for some extracurricular fun along the way.

Downs exclusively tells Us Weekly that he’s keeping an open mind about dating while putting down roots at Paris’ Olympic Village.

“I mean, it’s not completely off my mind,” Downs, 20, says with a laugh while promoting his partnership with Rizz, the world’s first flirting app. “Whatever happens, happens. I guess we’ll have to see.”

He adds, “It’s Paris. It’s the city of love and all that stuff. I’m hoping that people can find connections.”

Downs is making his second-consecutive appearance at the Summer Olympics, competing in the synchro 3m springboard with his partner Greg Duncan. The duo finished 4th in the event at the 2023 World Championships.

“There’s going to be so many amazing, talented athletes there,” Downs notes of the Village. “Everyone’s gonna want to meet each other and talk to each other in the dining hall or just outside walking around.”

Dating aside, Downs says he’s most looking forward to the Opening Ceremony, which goes down July 26 on Paris’ Seine river.

“I think that really is the time where Olympians come together and are like, ‘OK, we made it. We’re here,’” Downs says. “That’s very special.”

Whether or not Downs finds love while he’s abroad, he’s happy to have the full support and backing of the Team USA swimming and diving squads.

“It’s very important,” he says. “You want to go into the Olympics trusting one another. As much as we all want to do our best, we want our teammates to do the best they can, as well. Especially the diving team, we’ve all known each other for the past 10 years. We’re like brothers and sisters.”

In fact, some of Downs’ teammates might be able to help him on Rizz, a first-of-its-kind app where you can flirt, date or just meet new people, all while getting your friends’ takes in real time.

“A bunch of my friends and I, we’ve been on Rizz all summer,” Downs says. “Dating has been a part of a lot of the conversations. Rizz has been a huge help with chatting and flirting with people all over.”

He adds, “My close friends have given me a lot of advice. It’s mainly about just being yourself. If you do that, everything will play out the way it should.”

