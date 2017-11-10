TLC’s Unexpected presents a raw look at the lives of three teenagers going through pregnancies, how it effects their relationships, families and futures. While it sounds similar to MTV’s 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom franchises, new mother Lexus, 16, says it’s actually very different.

“Our shows a lot different… there’s not as much drama,” Lexus tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I think it’s more real. Our problems are more realistic than [they are on] Teen Mom and shows like that. I feel like our stories are better. I do!”

Lexus’ situation is different than the other girls in the show: Her mother, Kelsey, is only 31 and knows firsthand what her daughter is going through. “In the beginning she wasn’t supportive so it was hard. It took her a while to get supportive after that,” Lexus says. “I mean, I’m glad that she’s experienced it too.”

Lexus and boyfriend, Shayden, 17, have also managed to keep their life as normal as possible since welcoming a little girl, Scarlett, into their lives. She’s still in school and Shayden works a full-time job. “On weekends, he gets to come over after work and stay the night on Friday and Saturday,” she tells Us. “We have a pretty boring life, we just sit at home and don’t really do much. But we expected it. We knew we’d have to stay home with Scarlett and not be able to do what we wanted to do. I guess we have a normal relationship for teenage parents.”

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Kelsey, 15 at the time, gets a call from her daughter at 38 weeks pregnant and on her way to the hospital. While her mother rushes to meet her, they stay on the phone and a nervous Lexus tells her mom she didn’t prepare anything. “I don’t have my bag, I don’t have Scarlett’s bag … I was too nervous. We have nothing,” she tells her mom, who is baffled. “Shayden has some Skittles. I have a phone charger!”

Unexpected premieres on TLC Sunday, November 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

