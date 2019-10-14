



If you’re familiar with nail art and creativity, Lexi Martone is your lady! Lexi and sister Bria Martone co-own Long Island’s Salon Martone. While Lexi has a knack for cutting-edge nail art, her sister is a hair colorist and makeup artist. However, the sisters have a lot to balance — and all will be explored in TLC’s new series Unpolished, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

“Beyond the teasing, primping, buffing and gluing, their salon is truly a family affair with their mother Jen, who helps manage the business; grandmother ‘Foxy,’ a seasoned hairstylist who can’t be tamed; and even their dad Big Mike stops by occasionally to join the hustle of salon life,” TLC’s press release reveals. “It takes more than a broken nail or a split end to mess with this tight-knit crew, but just like any family, they face their fair share of challenges that test their bond and patience.”

The six-episode series will reveal how Lexi became the skillful nail artist she is, now creating designs for devoted regulars, tourists, celebrities and everyone in between — and no request is too elaborate. From a 3-D boombox that plays music to glow-in-the-dark talons, Lexi can create it all, and some of her looks even make her customers cry.

Of course, the show is also sprinkled with family drama. Bria has an on-off relationship, many secrets will be revealed and the Martones will do everything they can to “prove that blood is thicker than hairspray and nail varnish!”

Watch the exclusive trailer for the series above.

For an early look, watch TLC GO’s original series Unpolished: Extensions on Sunday, November 3. Unpolished premieres on TLC Sunday, November 17, at 10 p.m. ET.

