UnREAL is back and this time around, the ladies are making the call. Season 3 is set to debut on Monday, February 18, Lifetime announced on Tuesday, October 17. For the first time ever, the star of Everlasting will be a suitress, Serena, played by Caitlin FitzGerald. “She’s hot, sexy, smart … but single,” Chet (Craig Bierko) says in the new trailer.

“Smart” is the part that may be an issue for the powerful women at the top. Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) are back and calling the shots once again, but it may not be as easy when working with another lady.

“She’s smart; we can’t handle her the same way,” Rachel says.

While gorgeous new suitors are joining to entertain the ladies — including Bart Edwards, Alex Hernandez, Adam Demos and Alex Sparrow — Adam (Freddie Stroma) is also back. In the first trailer, we see Adam just relaxing in the pool with his feet up, most likely waiting to stir up trouble with Rachel, Quinn, and co.

While you have watched groups of single women stir up trouble, the men are a whole new game for Rachel and Quinn to take on. At one point in the new trailer, one guy chop off another’s man bun. “That is television gold,” Quinn, in true-Quinn fashion, responds.

Jeremy (Josh Kelly), Jay (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) and Madison (Genevieve Buchner) are also set to return.

UnREAL season 3 premieres on Lifetime Monday, February 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

