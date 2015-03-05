Ever imagined what kind of pop singer Family Guy's Stewie Griffin would be? Or envisioned the sweet melodic voice of King of the Hill's Hank Hill? Thanks to recording artist Mikey Bolts, you won't need to wonder much longer.

The YouTube sensation put a surprising spin on Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" this week. Bolts performed the chart-topping hit in the voices of various cartoon characters, including Stewie and Hank.

Against the track's catchy beat, Bolts begins the song as Stewie before switching over quickly to Family Guy's Peter Griffin, crooning, "This one / for them hood girls / Them good girls / Straight masterpieces."

He impressively imitates the two, going on to incorporate Family Guy's Herbert, Joe Swanson, Glenn Quagmire, Neil Goldman, and Bruce. Bolts also expanded his range, putting on the voices of Hank and American Dad!'s Avery Bullock and Roger.

Watch Bolts break out your favorite cartoon characters and sing some "Uptown Funk" in the video above!

