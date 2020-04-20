Us Musts: Must-See TV, Music and More Entertainment to Watch This Week

Thanks to all the entertainment to watch this week, there are good reasons to stay inside and keep your social distance. Us Weekly rounded up all of the must-see entertainment news of the week in Us Musts, with a focus on some ladies we absolutely love! Watch the video above and scroll down to see the full list of must-see entertainment.

Binge-Worthy TV

It’s so hard to say goodbye (again!) to Will & Grace. The sitcom has brought laughs and happy tears to our living rooms since 1998 when it ran for eight seasons, and then again when it returned in 2017 for a revival. Watch the cast take their final bow on Thursday, April 23, on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.

As one show ends, another begins!Never Have I Ever follows an American-Indian teenager as she navigates the ups and downs of high school. Mindy Kaling created the teen series to loosely tell the story of her own upbringing and adolescence growing up in suburban Massachusetts. The comedy premieres on Netflix on April 27.

New Tunes

We’ve been waiting for a moment like this! Kelly Clarkson just dropped new single “I Dare You” on Thursday, April 16 and brought together singers from all over the world to record different versions of the song in various languages. During an at-home taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, the talk show host described the upbeat tune as a “song [that] is about love in all forms, in the face of adversity — choosing love instead of fear.” Hear it in all languages on Kelly Clarkson’s YouTube page now.

Up and Coming

Felicity Huffman is back to work as she returns to star in Tammy’s Always Dying. The actress stars as a mother who is suffering from a terminal cancer and has six to 10 months to live. Tammy’s Always Dying will be released for online streaming on May 1.