Sniff Out the Competition in Us Weekly’s #PetOlympics Contest

Do you think your pet has what it takes to be an Olympian? Share a picture or video of your pet’s special talent or cutest, medal-worthy moment — from synchronized sleeping to competitive Frisbee-catching — using the hashtag #PetOlympics on Instagram or Twitter.

Follow the action below and check back to vote for your favorite! Open entries close on February 4, 2018, with the top 10 finalists announced on February 9, 2018. The top three winners will be revealed on March 1, 2018, and awarded Gold ($1,500), Silver ($1,000), and Bronze ($500) prizes, along with an exclusive feature on usmagazine.com. Let the games begin!

Official contest rules

