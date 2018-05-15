In the second of three explosive installments, the Monday, May 14, Vanderpump Rules reunion special brought up some shocking revelations about our favorite SUR and SUR-adjacent personalities.

The episode kicked off with Andy Cohen asking Lala Kent about the marital status of her boyfriend, producer Randall Emmett, when the duo first began dating. Lala defended herself saying, “When I met Rand he had a legal separation.” She then admitted that Randall watches the show and that director Martin Scorsese is a fan as well. Maybe his next Oscar-winning film will be about the time Kristen Doute threw her margarita on James Kennedy!

Lala then went into detail about her financial situation saying that, while Randall pays for cars and handbags, he does give her a cap on what she can spend for rent money. “We are well above the cap so mama payin’ a lot for rent,” she said. When she compared herself to Lisa Vanderpump, noting that they both rented sports cars for fun, Lisa interrupted saying, “Lisa works for it.”

Lisa then slammed Lala’s brand of feminism saying, “She’s not exactly the quintessential feminist if she’s talking about, ‘Well I give the B.J. and I get the jewelry.’” When Andy called out Lala’s anti-feminist past, which included body shaming castmates Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, Lala justified her behavior by saying she lashes out when she feels “backed in a corner.” She then added, “I’ve never considered myself a feminist. I just consider myself giving power to the p—sy to be honest.”

After Ariana made a statement about women empowerment, Jax Taylor then chimed in joking, “Hashtag me too!” After a few groans from Andy and his fellow castmates, it was clear the 38-year-old bartender was not sure what the #MeToo movement was. He explained, “I thought it was for women power.”

When it came time to discuss Jax cheating on longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with former coworker Faith Stowers, Lisa had a few choice words to say about her former employee. She insisted that Faith had premeditated the affair saying, “She wanted to be part of this whole situation. That’s why she taped him. It was a premeditated move.”

When asked if he cheated on Brittany with Faith more than one time, Jax referenced his late father when saying, “I swear on my father, on my father, it happened one time.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Monday, May 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

