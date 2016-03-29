Reunited, and it feels so good — or not! Vanderpump Rules stars Lisa Vanderpump and Stassi Schroeder butt heads in the season 4 reunion part 2 on Monday, March 28, as seen in a preview clip.

The Bravo series' footage shows Schroeder, 27, exchanging harsh words with her former Sur boss, 55. The pair have clashed ever since the onetime Sur server returned to the show midway through the season to make amends with her former friends and employer.

"I feel that you hold things over my head like I owe the rest of me life to you," Schroeder tells Vanderpump in the clip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fires back, "I begged you not to walk away from all the opportunities, and then you go and say, 'What's she ever done for me?' … As soon as the cameras were on, you trashed me again."

Watch the heated conversation in the video above.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

