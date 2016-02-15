Fair-weather couch-crasher? Vanderpump Rules' Monday, February 15, episode features Tom Sandoval confronting Stassi Schroeder at a party, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

In the Bravo series' footage, Sandoval tells Schroeder that the fact that she's currently staying with former nemesis Kristen Doute makes it seem like she has ulterior motives behind her friendships.

"What that tells me about you is that your issues with Scheana [Marie Shay] and your issues with Katie [Maloney] were all really bulls–t because if somebody is not benefitting you in a certain way, it's like you'll just discard them," the Sur bartender says.

He later tells the camera, "If everything was going great in Stassi's life, and she was going around apologizing to people, that would be one thing, but the bitch is homeless."

Watch their heated exchange in the video above.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.

