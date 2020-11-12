Finding a way! Although the MTV Movie & TV Awards will not take place in 2020, the network will still honor talented actors with a new special. On Thursday, November 12, the network announced the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

The special will highlight the biggest and best moments in film and television from the 1980s until now. Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the 90-minute episode, which will premiere next month. Performers and honorees will be announced at a later date.

During the special, the Grease: Live actress, 31, will share exclusive footage of some of the most-anticipated releases of 2021.

MTV is hopeful about bringing back the MTV Movie & TV Awards with an epic weekend event next year for the 40th anniversary of the network. This marks the first time MTV will not hold the show — originally simply called the MTV Movie Awards — since its debut in 1992.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will air on MTV Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.