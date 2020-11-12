News

Vanessa Hudgens Set to Host ‘Greatest of All Time’ Special in Place of MTV Movie & TV Awards

By
Vanessa Hudgens Set to Host MTV Movie and TV Awards Greatest of All Time Special
Vanessa Hudgens at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Finding a way! Although the MTV Movie & TV Awards will not take place in 2020, the network will still honor talented actors with a new special. On Thursday, November 12, the network announced the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Read article

The special will highlight the biggest and best moments in film and television from the 1980s until now. Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the 90-minute episode, which will premiere next month. Performers and honorees will be announced at a later date.

During the special, the Grease: Live actress, 31, will share exclusive footage of some of the most-anticipated releases of 2021.

MTV Movie Awards' Funniest Moments!

Read article

MTV is hopeful about bringing back the MTV Movie & TV Awards with an epic weekend event next year for the 40th anniversary of the network. This marks the first time MTV will not hold the show — originally simply called the MTV Movie Awards — since its debut in 1992.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will air on MTV Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!