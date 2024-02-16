Awkward! Vanessa Hudgens and Zach Braff navigate a spicy love triangle with costar Evelyne Brochu in the upcoming comedy film, French Girl.

The film’s first trailer dropped on Friday, February 16, and already has fans excited to see Vanessa in a pretty surprising role for the High School Musical alum. The comedy film follows Braff’s character, Gordon, whose engagement plans to girlfriend Sophie (Brochu) are ruined after she’s offered a job offer in Quebec.

“Determined to keep their love alive, Gordon leaves Brooklyn for [Sophie’s] hometown, only to find himself hilariously out of his depth in attempting to charm her hard-to-impress, French-speaking family,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

Sophie’s new employer Ruby (Hudgens) is a stubborn celebrity chef, who also happens to be the former partner of Gordon’s girlfriend. While adjusting to life in Quebec, Gordon finds himself thrust in the middle of a hilarious love triangle between Sophie and her ex-girlfriend.

Written and directed by James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright, French Girl will also star Luc Picard, Antoine Olivier Pilon, Isabelle Vincent, Charlotte Aubin and Muriel Dutil.

In a joint statement to People magazine, directors Woods and Wright described the movie as “our love letter to the place we were born and raised, the beautiful Canadian province of Quebec.”

The pair “were amazed by the similarities of our parents’ stories; English men who fell head over heels with French Canadian women and moved to La Belle Province to start their families,” adding, “We were inspired to frame that story as a throwback romantic comedy that would celebrate the culture clash.”

They continued, “Quebec City, the province’s picturesque capital, became the perfect setting for our love story; enchanting landscapes, rich history, delicious food and more importantly, a wonderful people that revere family and tradition. This backdrop, coupled with the fast paced, ego-driven culinary world, infuses French Girl with the energy of a modern-day fairy tale.”

French Girl serves as Braff’s first dip into the romantic comedy scene in several years — as he’s well known for directing the rom-com classic Garden State, where he also starred alongside Natalie Portman.

“I think, you know, I made Garden State, which I’m very proud of, but I made it at 25 years old,” he told Collider in March 2023. “I was very young and green, and I certainly didn’t think anyone was going to see the movie beyond my parents and the temple choir. It went on to have such a reverberation that it comes up every day in my life, to this day.”

French Girl is set to hit theatres on March 15, 2024.