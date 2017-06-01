Vanessa Williams Slays in New VH1 Series ‘Daytime Divas’

VH1’s new series Daytime Divas knows how to bring the drama. Vanessa Williams returns to the small screen as smart and egocentric Maxine Robinson, the host and creator of fictional daytime TV talk show The Lunch Hour.

The scripted series, inspired by the book Satan’s Sisters… A Novel of Fiction by Star Jones, follows Maxine and her four cohosts as they discuss topics ranging from politics to fashion. While their different points of view on screen make for good television, jealousy, power struggles and diva drama dominates backstage.

As a seasoned TV vet, Williams’ character knows that it takes dedication and a tough-as-nails attitude to succeed in the industry — especially as a woman. She’s willing to be as manipulative as necessary to reinforce her place on the show.

Manipulation is just one tool of the trade when it comes to Maxine’s relationship with her cohosts Mo (Tichina Arnold), Heather (Fiona Gubelmann), Kibby (Chloe Bridges) and Nina (Camille Guaty). Nothing is off limits when it comes to making sure Maxine has the coveted Left Chair at The Lunch Hour table. While the other ladies vie for her position, the TV host keeps them at bay with her fierce attitude, self-serving plots, witty sarcasm and the convenient help of her son, Shawn (McKinley Freeman), who just happens to be the show’s producer. No one messes with the queen bee of daytime television!

From onstage bikini battles to steamy secret romances, there is plenty of comedy and drama to go around. Tune in to Daytime Divas on VH1 to watch what happens when the cameras stop rolling.

Daytime Divas premieres on VH1 Monday, June 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

