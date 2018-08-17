It’s almost time! With the 2018 Video Music Awards approaching fast, it’s no surprise that some of the biggest music stars are getting in the spirit on the big day with fun parties, cute fashion looks and, of course, surprise performances.

The Wildest, Most Iconic MTV VMAs Moments of All Time

But in preparation for Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Post Malone and Panic! at the Disco and more to take the stage on Monday night, DIRECTV will FIRST be hosting a VMAs Kick-Off Concert on Sunday, August 19, at Terminal 5 in New York CITY. Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora and Madison Beer are expected to perform.

Even more? Sources close to the event revealed a surprise guest to Us Weekly —Liam Payne! The former One Direction singer will join nominee Ora for a show stopping performance at the concert.

Celebrity Music Video Couples

The VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT across MTV’s global network of channels in more than 180 countries and territories, reaching more than half a billion households around the world.

Fans can pick up free tickets to the MTV VMA Kickoff Concert at all 28 official AT&T retail stores in Manhattan from Thursday, August 16 through Saturday, August 18. Additionally, Z100 will host a ticket giveaway at AT&T in Union Square from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 18.

Best Celebrity Music Video Cameos Ever!

The MTV Video Music Awards will air on MTV Monday, August 20, at 9 p.m. ET

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!