That's one good reason to always get a flu shot! AMC aired the first promo for its Walking Dead companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, during the Sunday, March 29 season 5 finale of The Walking Dead, and while we've only seen 15 seconds, the series looks like must-see TV.

PHOTOS: The Walking Dead cast on the red carpet

Documenting the early days of the zombie apocalypse, Fear the Walking Dead centers in and around Los Angeles, with Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, and Alycia Debnam set to star. As the preview trailer indicates, California is one of five states first reporting a strange virus. (As TWD fans know, the original, still-running series takes place in the South, with the action now going down in Alexandria, Va.) In the clip, a newscaster warns those in his listening area to make sure to get their flu shots.

PHOTOS: Walking Dead season 6 scoop

Fear the Walking Dead — already picked up for two seasons — debuts this summer.

Watch the trailer now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!