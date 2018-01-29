Ludacris is back to push people to their limits. Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that MTV is bringing back Fear Factor for a new season of both physical and psychological challenges that will continuously test contestants.

This season has been dubbed the “season from hell.” Contestants, for example, will have to free themselves from a buried coffin and escape a haunted house. This season’s pairings include students, twins, families and even exes who will tackle a “date from hell.” The pairs who can complete the challenges will walk away with $50,000 in cash.

Ludacris, a fan of the franchise, will return as host and executive producer. In the promo, he reveals he’s “upgrading all of the fear [and] upgrading all of the anxiety” for the contestants.

“My first thought was, when I heard about that [opportunity], I was definitely a fan of the original show and I’m kind of an adrenaline junkie myself, which is something a lot of people don’t know,” the rapper told XXL Magazine about the opportunity to host the show. “What better way for me to actually do some of these stunts my damn self than to watch people do it firsthand. If I’m going to [be the host] of the show, I’m going to put a spin on it and make it new.”

The first 10, one-hour episodes will debut on MTV Sunday, February 25, at 7 p.m. ET, with the second 10 episodes slated to air in summer 2018.

