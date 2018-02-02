Super Bowl Sunday may be just around the corner, but not everyone is into the pigskin! During the Thursday, February 1, episode, of Jeopardy, the contestants left “Talkin’ Football” as the last category on the board.

Following the first question, which resulted in radio silence from the contestants when it was time to answer, host Alex Trebek realized that the Super Bowl isn’t of interest to any of them.

“I can tell you guys are big football fans,” the host, 77, joked. “Do you think we should go to commercial?” Instead, they continued with both the contestants and the audience laughing through the entire category.

The next three questions went the same way: not one guess by any of the three contestants. Trebek quipped before the final clue, “Let’s look at the $1,000 clue … just for the fun of it.” After the question, he told the group: “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.” He then cut to commercial break, adding “I have to talk to them!”

The official Twitter account for the game show also tweeted out a video of the clip, writing, “Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season.” The Cleveland Browns lost 16 games in a row this season.

Trebek recently returned to Jeopardy after taking a brief leave following brain surgery. “Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem — a subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain, caused by a fall I endured about two months ago,” he explained in a video on January 4. “Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery. Prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio and taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon.”

Jeopardy! airs on ABC weeknights at 7 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!