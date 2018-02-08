There’s no holding back for Johnny Weir! The former figure skater, 33, channels Lady Gaga in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, February 8, episode of Lip Sync Battle – and he leaves it all on the dance floor!

Rocking a tiny, leather get-up just like the singer does in her “Paparazzi” music video, Weir also wears a blonde wig (with a pink highlight), fishnet stockings and black stiletto boots when lip-syncing and dancing to some incredible choreography to the 2008 hit. Needless to say, he can dance very well in the outfit.

“Oh, my God! Your booty!” cohost Chrissy Teigen yells out at one point.

Weir is up against his close friend and fellow former figure skater, Tara Lipinski, who takes on Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” for her performance.

Weir and Lipinski will be NBC’s figure skating analysts at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

“I am so honored to be a part of the NBC family, and I hope to bring figure skating and the Olympics into America’s living rooms for many years to come,” Weir said in a statement when he and Lipinski were named the networks’ top analysts October 2014. “I could not have asked for a better first experience than in Sochi, and along with my broadcast partners Tara and Terry. I cannot wait to start a fresh new era of commentary and analysis that will entertain and inform. I love my sport and I can’t wait to go on more Olympic journeys!”

NBC’s play-by-play announcer, Terry Gannon, also added: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to cover skating at the highest level on NBC with partners that are informative, unpredictable and uniquely stylish … Time to upgrade my wardrobe.”

Lip Sync Battle airs on Paramount Network Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

