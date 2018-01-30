Ant-Man is coming back in a big way. The first teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp was released by Marvel Studios on Tuesday, January 30, and is filled with action-packed drama.

In the clip, Paul Rudd’s ex-con Scott Lang (Ant-Man) teams up with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, who will finally get to suit up as Wasp. The duo are seen running from the authorities with Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym, the inventor of the technology that gives Ant Man and Wasp their powers to shrink and enlarge themselves and other objects.

It seems Hank, who is Hope’s father, has some new powers in store – especially for Wasp. In the trailer, as Scott watches Hope not only shrink but also fly around and hit their enemies with blasters, he quips: “So, I take it you didn’t have that tech available for me,” to which the scientist replies: “No, I did.”

The film, which picks up after the events of the first Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War, also stars Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ “@AntMan and the Wasp”! #AntManandWasp pic.twitter.com/qogQokyFEn — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 30, 2018

In addition to the trailer, Marvel also released the official poster for the film on Tuesday. The art features a microscopic Ant-Man and Wasp against a large white backdrop. Fans took to Twitter to react to the image following its release. “I thought it was dirt or dust on my screen…” one user wrote. Another added: “We’re living in 2018. Meanwhile, they’re living in 2040. The most creative poster I’ve ever seen.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.

