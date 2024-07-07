Shark Week is back — and it’s de-fin-itely worth the wait.

The annual week-long Discovery Channel celebration features various shark-related programming. The 2024 event, which marks Shark Week’s 36th anniversary, is hosted by John Cena and will include 21 hours of new shows.

“I usually do Shark Week from my couch — with lots of snacks, but this year I’m beyond excited to host the week dedicated to the endlessly fascinating, action heroes of the Ocean,” Cena said in a June press release. “It’s a wild week of shocking new footage, new discoveries, and lots and lots of teeth.”

Shark Week first premiered in 1988, the saltwater suspense has been must-see TV ever since. In 2017, Michael Phelps even came out of competitive swimming retirement to face off against a virtual version of a great white shark for the network’s programming. (Spoiler alert: the Olympic athlete lost by two seconds.)

Keep scrolling down for everything to know about Shark Week 2024:

When Does Shark Week 2024 Start?

Shark Week kicks off on Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting Shark Week 2024?

Cena announced he was hosting Shark Week in May. “The return of summer can only mean one thing … the return of #SharkWeek! Thrilled to be this year’s host for all the fun (and fins)! @Discovery,” he wrote via X at the time, republishing Shark Week’s promotional video.

Cena will “guide viewers through 21 hours of new programming and preview each night’s top moments alongside interviews with fan favorite shark experts,” per the June press release.

Where Can Shark Week 2024 Be Watched?

Fans of Shark Week can watch on Discovery Channel, or stream on Max.

What Is the Shark Week 2024 Schedule?

Sunday, July 7

8 p.m. ET: Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier

9 p.m. ET: Jaws vs. Leviathan

10 p.m. ET: Makozilla

11 p.m. ET: Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion

Monday, July 8

8 p.m. ET: Big Shark Energy

9 p.m. ET: Shark Frenzy: Mating Games

10 p.m. ET: Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood

Tuesday, July 9

8 p.m. ET: Deadliest Bite

9 p.m. ET: 6000 LB Shark

10 p.m. ET: Monster Hammerheads: Species X

Wednesday, July 10

8 p.m. ET: Great White North

9 p.m. ET: Expedition Unknown: Shark vs Nazis in Paradise

10 p.m. ET: Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan

Thursday, July 11

8 p.m. ET: Monsters of Oz

9 p.m. ET: Caught! When Sharks Attack

10 p.m. ET: Great White Danger Zone

Friday, July 12

8 p.m. ET: The Real Sharkano

9 p.m. ET: Sharks of the Dead Zone

10 p.m. ET: Shark Attack Island

Saturday, July 13

8 p.m. ET: Sharktopia

9 p.m. ET: Mothersharker: Hammer Time