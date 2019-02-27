An instant connection! Lauren Cohan and Scott Foley never met before they landed leading roles in Whiskey Cavalier. Cohan, 37, plays badass CIA operative Frankie in the ABC drama, who is forced to work with Foley’s sensitive FBI agent Will Chase – whose codename is, you guessed it, Whiskey Cavalier.

“She’d never seen an episode of Scandal,” Foley, 46, tells Us Weekly in the exclusive video above, recalling his first introduction to Cohan. “I’d never seen an episode of The Walking Dead.”

Naturally, they “equally agitated each other and made each other laugh” enough to connect, she adds. Plus, the drama’s filming location made them even closer.

“I think you can tell fairly quickly if you’re going to get along, if you find the other person funny,” Foley notes. “We shot the whole damn show in Prague. We’re far away from friends and things we know so we really have to rely on each other for entertainment, support, humor and everything else.”

While the costars became family, the former Felicity star also moved his wife, Marika Dominczyk, and their three children out to the Czech Republic – and Cohan quickly made herself part of their group.

“We all go to the Foley house and we watch movies, we cook food … it sounds so corny but we do it,” Cohan says.

Whiskey Cavalier airs on ABC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

