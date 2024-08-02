During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Grant Fisher became the first American man in more than a decade to win a medal in the 10,000-meter race, the longest race of the Olympics.

Fisher, who won the bronze medal, finished just 0.02 seconds behind Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi, who took silver. Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, who won gold, broke his own record for the event. He previously improved upon Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele’s 15-year-old record by more than six seconds at the 2020 Olympics.

Fisher’s close race with Berihu and Aregawi made him only the fourth American man to ever medal in the event and the first since Galen Rupp took silver for the 10,000-meter in 2012.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Fisher:

How Old Is Grant Fisher?

The Olympian was born on April 22, 1997, making him 27 at the time of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although he was born in Alberta, Canada, he grew up in Michigan and California.

Who Are Grant Fisher’s Parents?

Grant’s parents are Dan and Sonia Fisher, who are runners themselves. They met on the track at Arizona State University in 1986, according to a 2014 piece by Michigan news outlet MLive. Grant’s Team USA bio for the 2024 Olympics noted that his grandfather ran in the Pac-12, a conference for collegiate athletes.

“He has a good gene pool,” Dan told MLive of Grant in 2014. “We’re proud of him. It’s been athletic success with his grandparents also, and his brother and sister [Mark and Hailey] are exceptional athletes.” Grant’s brother, Mark, plays professional soccer for Toronto FC II.

Where Did Grant Fisher Go to College?

The athlete attended Stanford University from 2015-2019. He competed on the school’s track and field team and studied electrical engineering.

Has Grant Fisher Been in the Olympics Before 2024?

Grant previously competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he finished fifth in the 10,000-meter.

Does Grant Fisher Have a Girlfriend?

Grant met girlfriend Sarah Walker when they were both runners at Stanford. In July 2024, Walker told Park City, Utah’s Park Record that she’d “never seen [Grant] happier” as he prepared for the Paris Olympics. The outlet reported that Walker would cheer Grant on at the Olympics and then spend additional time with him in Europe before heading to Boston to start a human factors engineering degree at Tufts University.

“The Grant you meet now is the same Grant I met in college,” Walker said of Fisher.