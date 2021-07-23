Frank Fritz Hints at Who He Thinks Will Replace Him on ‘American Pickers’

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have spent the last 10 years traveling the country to find antiques like no others. However, that’s all about to change.

On Wednesday, July 21, the History Channel announced that Fritz, 55, will not be returning as cohost on American Pickers. Days before, Fritz got very honest about his broken relationship with Wolfe, 57 — and admitted that he may know who his replacement could be.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is,” Fritz, who last appeared on the show in March 2020, told The Sun in a Monday, July 19, interview.

While the season produced episodes during the coronavirus pandemic, Fritz was unable to be part of them due to back surgery and health complications, as he suffers from Chrone’s disease. He has lost 65 pounds since he last was on the show.

“The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem,” the longtime cohost continued. “I’m not arrogant and I’m more of a regular ol’ guy. The guy that connects with me is the guy who buys a 30 pack of Busch Light and a pizza on the weekend. That’s my guy. My guy buys a $150 sign, not an $8,000 sign.”

So, what comes next for the show? The How to Pick Vintage Motorcycles author has an idea.

“I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me. I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me. You couldn’t just stick two people in a van and get the chemistry you get from me and Mike,” he told The Sun. “We’ve known each other for about 40 years. We can finish each other’s sentences. When everybody is getting along and there’s no drama, me and him are very good together. I’m just trying to get through life like everybody else and be as happy as I possibly can. Life is what you put into it. If you don’t put much into it, you don’t get a lot out of it.”

Robbie Wolfe has appeared on dozens of episodes of American Pickers, often sharing behind-the-scenes photos on his personal Instagram account.

However, History Channel confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, July 23, that there are no plans right now to replace Frank, but added that both Danielle Colby and Robbie will remain a part of the show, as will some other minor characters.

On Thursday, July 22, Mike reacted to the news that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the series.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding,” the Kid Pickers: How to Turn Junk into Treasure author said in a statement via Instagram. “The support that you all have given us has been a constant reminder of what the show’s message has always been; thru these places, people, and things we all have a common thread. We’re here to not only take care of the past, but also each other.”

He added, “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”