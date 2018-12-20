It all came down to this; four Goliaths — Angelina Keeley, Alison Raybould, Kara Kay and Mike White — and two Davids — Nick Wilson and Davie Rickenbacker — competed for the $1 million prize on the Wednesday, December 19, Survivor: David vs. Goliath finale.

It kicked off with all of the finalists searching for idols — but only one finding a clue. A very emotional Angelina uncovered a clue but only moments later, lost the clue. She eventually went back to camp in tears and told the group she had fallen. So, they all stayed with her instead of going out looking for the idol.

However, she did get to be part of the reward. After an extremely close challenge, Nick won immunity and reward and picked Angelina and Mike to join him for a spaghetti feast. While they ate, they discussed this possibility that Alison could have an idol. With that, Angelina told the guys about her lost clue. With their help (Mike basically figured it out), they discovered it.

During the feast, Davie’s name was brought up but Nick, Davie’s biggest ally, tried to divert it, telling everyone that Alison was the biggest target. However, it didn’t work and Davie was sent home. Nick was livid that Mike and Angelina didn’t give him a head’s up after the three of them made a final three deal; to take the heat off of her, Angelina told him they still had the deal but it was Mike who pushed for Davie.

In the next immunity challenge, Nick won his second immunity in a row. Since Angelina had an idol, she made a plan to get Alison out. However, she took it too far by creating a fake idol for Alison to find. She also shared her plan with the wrong person: Mike. He wasn’t into the dramatics of of Angelina’s game, so he went and told Kara, and she then told Alison. So, Kara and Alison threw another idea around: vote Mike out. At tribal, Angelina played her idol (since it was the last time to do so) even though it didn’t matter. Alison voted for Mike and all other votes were for Alison.

The finale challenge had the highest stakes: the winner would chose one person to sit on the final three next to them; the other two would make fire for the third spot. In a classic Survivor game, the final three had to stay focused while entering multiple balls into a metal contraction without letting one hit the ground. Continuing his finale domination, Nick won once again.

When back at camp, Kara, Angelina and Mike took turns talking to Nick and telling him why they thought they were the right person to bring to the final three. Instead of waiting until tribal, Nick told the group that he made up his mind and felt that the only one he could really beat was Angelina, which gave Mike and Kara the opportunity to practice making fire. While practicing, Cara quickly made a fire. Unfortunately, she wasn’t as lucky at tribal and Mike beat her, sending her home.

Naturally, things got heated in the very long final tribal, which began with jury member Elizabeth telling the final three that many of them hadn’t made up their minds on who they would be voting for. At the end, Nick was named the sole survivor!

Survivor season 38 will premiere Wednesday, February 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!