Who Won 'The Challenge: Vendettas'

The Challenge: Vendettas was a season of backstabbing – but some of that came back around on the finale. Cara Maria, Kailah, Nicole, Kam, Tony, Kyle, Zach and Leroy all arrived to fight for the win on the Tuesday, April 3, finale with T.J. Lavin there to deliver the bad news right from the get-go.

Only four of the eight people would actually be in the final stages of the final. However, only seven even made it to that point. Right off the bat, Nicole fell and sprained her ankle. The medics advised her not to continue, leaving the rest of the competitors, especially the girls, pretty thrilled about it. However, Kam should have waited to get her hopes up.

One pit stop during the race was coming face-to-face with Ex on the Beach’s Melissa and Johnny Bananas, both who were sent home after being backstabbed during the season. So, each of the finalists had to play higher or lower (the card game) with them. If “the mercenaries” won, they got to hit them with a grenade. Kam was the only one who lost and since she had fought Melissa earlier in the season, the Ex on the Beach star had her bury a log. (Yes, that was the worst of the three grenades.)

Thanks to the grenade, Kailah came back from behind and finished right after Cara Maria, eliminating Kam. For the guys, Tony and Leroy were left in the dust and Zach and Kyle — who was referred to as a layup all season — finished.

For the final leg, the four competitors had to solve quite a puzzle. Cara Maria and Zach got a 30-second head start in front of Kailah and Kyle, but all four seemed neck-and-neck in the final moments. As for the money, each of the finalists would take the money they came in with: Zach with $37,125, Kailah with $20,625, Kyle with $10,625 and Cara with $8,750. The winner would also get $150,000, plus all the money left behind which was an additional $220,000.

So, who finished first? MTV once again, will make fans wait until the reunion to find out. Tell Us: who do you think won?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!