Taylor Swift took home the top honor of Video of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift, 34, won the Moonperson for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone during the Wednesday, September 11, ceremony, which was held at UBS Arena in New York. The pop star has officially surpassed Beyoncé for the most VMA wins as a solo artist.

Swift, who invited Malone onstage to accept the honor, also gave a sweet shout-out to “my boyfriend, Travis [Kelce].” She gushed, in part, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic.”

Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love),” Billie Eilish’s “Lunch,” Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red,” Eminem’s “Houdini” and SZA’s “Snooze.”

Ahead of the awards show, Swift, 34, led the pack with 12 nods, while Grande, 31, and Eminem, 51, each notched six. SZA, 34, followed with five nominations, Eilish, 22, was up for two awards and Doja, 28, received one nod. (Although they were not recognized in the Video of the Year category, Sabrina Carpenter and Megan Thee Stallion were among the top nominees overall with six and five nominations, respectively.)

Related: MTV VMAs 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals The MTV Video Music Awards are back — meaning Hollywood’s favorite artists delivered a fierce and fun red carpet. For the 2024 awards ceremony, which took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on Wednesday, September 11, stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and more were nominated for a […]

In September 2023, Swift made history when she became the only artist to win Video of the Year four times. “This is unbelievable,” she said while accepting the award for her “Anti-Hero” video. “The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories we’ve made together recently.”

Referring to her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023, Swift gushed that the venture “really felt like the adventure of a lifetime,” adding that she was “blown away” by her fans’ support.

Swift previously won Video of the Year for “Bad Blood” in 2015, “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019 and All Too Well: The Short Film in 2022.

Related: 2024 MTV VMAs Winners List The stars turned out for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards as several of the industry’s biggest names won big. Ahead of the Wednesday, September 11, ceremony at UBS Arena in New York, Taylor Swift led with 12 total nominations, followed by Post Malone with nine. Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Eminem racked up six […]

As for Swift’s fellow 2024 nominees, only Eminem has taken home Video of the Year in his career. He previously received the accolade for “The Real Slim Shady” in 2000 and “Without Me” in 2002.

The remaining nominees have all been up for Video of the Year multiple times in the past: Grande for “No Tears Left to Cry” in 2018, “Thank U, Next” in 2019 and “Rain on Me” in 2020; Eilish for “Bad Guy” in 2019 and “Everything I Wanted” in 2020; Doja for “Kiss Me More” in 2021, “Woman” in 2022 and “Attention” in 2023; and SZA for “Kiss Me More” in 2021 and “Kill Bill” in 2023.