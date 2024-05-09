Want to get a copy of the new Imagine Dragons record? Do you have a spare $5 million lying around?
Imagine Dragons — Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman — will release Loom, their sixth studio album, on June 28. Fans can go to the Imagine Dragons store and preorder copies of the album, including a limited-edition “printed digital art puzzle.”
Each vinyl copy of the album includes a unique insert. “The only one in the entire world,” reads the listing. “Together, these inserts form a bigger picture; nine special images correlating to the nine tracks on the album.” It appears that in order to solve the puzzle, a fan needs all nine inserts to complete the pictures.
However, to get a specific edition, they must have more money than Fiji’s annual GDP. In addition to the other variations on sale, Imagine Dragons have listed a Loom limited edition printed art puzzle vinyl — Discord exclusive — for $5,001,000.
As this image circulated and caused ripples of sticker shock among music fans stunned at the thought of an Imagine Dragons record going for that much money, the band’s fans quickly noted that this price tag wards off scalpers and bots. To reduce this variant’s $5 million price tag to a more reasonable price, people have to join Imagine Dragons’ Discord server to get a special promotional coupon code.
Loom features nine tracks: “Wake Up,” “Nice to Meet You,” “Eyes Closed,” “Take Me to the Beach,” “In Your Corner,” “Gods Don’t Pray,” “Don’t Forget Me,” “Kid” and “Fire in These Hills.”
In a Wednesday, May 8, video unveiling Loom’s track list, singer Reynolds said, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned as I get older, it’s that you just have no control over anything. But I can control the music that I make. So I do the best that I can to make it honest and make something that I love and I’m proud of.”
The band released “Eyes Closed” as the album’s lead single on April 3. In its first four weeks, the single peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Bubbling Under chart, which tracks songs that have momentum but not enough to make it on the Hot 100. On May 3, the band released a version of “Eyes Closed” featuring singer J Balvin.