Rapper on the rise! Dustystaytrue is making his mark on the music industry after dropping his debut project, True to Me, earlier this month.

As the newest artist to sign to South Coast Music Group — which is home to DaBaby, Toosii, Blacc Zacc and TiaCorine — the 22-year-old musician is quickly becoming fans’ favorite rapper on the scene.

The Connecticut native turned his life around with the help of music, which he uses as a form of therapy. On his debut record, listeners get to hear about his ups and downs firsthand.

“It’s all emotion and life experiences,” Dustystaytrue said in a statement. “While recording this project, I spoke straight from my life experiences and wanted to give my fans and listeners a chance to dive deeper into my life and mind.”

The artist noted that the “energy was great” during the entire recording process. “Every time I went to the studio, there were multiple producers in there ready to work,” he added.

True to Me features lead singles “True to Me,” “Never Change,” “Solar System” and “Bottom.” The project, which consists of 12 songs, also includes cinematic visuals that help bring to life Dustystaytrue’s stories and experiences.

The musician teased the body of work via Instagram ahead of its October 8 release, sharing his inspiration for the record.

“True to Me is an embodiment of who I am, it’s my life’s experiences,” he wrote via social media on October 5. “I never want to sell myself short, or put myself In a box I want to inspire the world, inspire my city, and influence my culture but in all of that I want to always remind myself no matter where I go, to always stay true to me, and I don’t think it’s a better image that represents that!”

Dustystaytrue’s music video for “True to Me” has over 190,000 views since its premiere on October 7 and the rapper has made Spotify’s Hott List.

Listen to True to Me here and watch the album’s music videos here.